LAWRENCEVILLE – The top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team continued its strong play Wednesday afternoon by sweeping No. 11 Cardinal Stritch University (Wisc.) 7-0 to conclude the GGC Spring Invitational at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (11-0) extended their winning streak to 53 straight matches, capturing the last nine contests without dropping a point. The team has dropped only three total points so far this season.
Wednesday’s match resumed after rain halted play Tuesday after the Grizzlies had clinched the doubles point for a 1-0 advantage.
GGC won 18 of the 19 games in doubles with senior Maria Genovese and sophomore Stephanie Fernandez earning a 6-0 triumph on the No. 1 court. Sophomores Iryna Lysykh and Selina Pichler were also victorious by a 6-0 score at No. 2 doubles to secure the doubles point. Sophomore Ale Ferrer and freshman Cassidy Mataia rounded out the winners with a 6-1 victory on the No. 3 court.
The Grizzlies came back Wednesday to win all six singles matches in straight sets. Genovese and Lysykh were 6-0, 6-0 winners on the No. 1 and No. 3 courts, respectively.
Ferrer at No. 4 and Pichler at No. 2 followed with 6-2, 6-0 wins in their matches and junior Tereza Koplova at No. 5 and Mataia at No. 6 were victorious by 6-1, 6-1 scores. The victory for Mataia was her first singles triumph in her GGC career.
GGC won all three of its matches in the spring invitational.
