On the eve of the 2023 spring season, the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team leads the pack as the No. 1-ranked team in the 2023 NAIA Preseason Top 25 poll, announced Wednesday, January 25, by the national office.
The Grizzlies are coming off a 17-0 record in 2022, highlighted by a 4-0 triumph against Keiser University (Florida) for the program’s sixth straight team national championship, and seventh overall title. The team brings a program-record 59-match into the spring season.
GGC received 13 of the 14 first-place votes to tally 374 poll points. Keiser garnered the remaining first-place vote to stand second in the poll with 362 points. The poll is a vote conducted by a nationwide panel of coaches.
Georgia Gwinnett College, led by first-year Head Coach Hannah Keeling, is preparing to play a challenging 2023 season. Eight opponents are listed in the preseason Top 25 poll, including five teams among the top 10.
The season is scheduled to get underway Thursday, January 26, with a match against NCAA Division II Lander University (South Carolina) at the GGC Tennis Facility, starting at 2 p.m.
