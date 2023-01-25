Koplova backhand.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Tereza Koplova hits a return.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

On the eve of the 2023 spring season, the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team leads the pack as the No. 1-ranked team in the 2023 NAIA Preseason Top 25 poll, announced Wednesday, January 25, by the national office.

The Grizzlies are coming off a 17-0 record in 2022, highlighted by a 4-0 triumph against Keiser University (Florida) for the program’s sixth straight team national championship, and seventh overall title. The team brings a program-record 59-match into the spring season.

