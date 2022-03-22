With a No. 1 national ranking and undefeated team record it isn’t surprising that Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis players are featured among the NAIA’s best in singles and doubles in Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s lists at the midseason point of the spring season.
Senior Maria Genovese is the nation’s top singles player after beating previously No. 1 Stephanie Petit of Montreat College (N.C.) on February 11. Genovese has won six straight matches to have a 7-1 singles record on the No. 1 court.
Genovese also is a member of the ITA’s top-ranked doubles team, paired with sophomore Stephanie Fernandez. The duo has posted a 7-1 record while playing all matches on the No. 1 court.
GGC has four of the ITA’s top eight singles players nationally – with Genovese joining sophomores Selina Pichler at No. 4, Iryna Lysykh at No. 5, and Ale Ferrer at No. 8 – and three of the top six doubles teams.
Pichler leads the Grizzlies with a 10-0 record on the No. 2 court while Lysykh has won nine straight singles matches to stand 9-1, highlighted by a 6-0 record at No. 3 singles. Ferrer is also undefeated (6-0) so far this season.
Rounding out the singles rankings are junior Tereza Koplova at No. 16 and sophomore Liza Velykorodna at No. 22. Koplova stands 9-0 on the season while Velykorodna is 2-0 after posting a victory on the No. 5 and No. 6 courts.
The Pichler-Lysykh doubles team is No. 5 nationally with a 12-0 record. The tandem of freshman Cassidy Mataia and Ferrer are 3-0 to be ranked No. 6.
GGC (12-0 and winner of 54 straight matches) is ranked No. 1 nationally in the latest NAIA poll. The team is scheduled to host Clark Atlanta University on Wednesday, March 30, from the GGC Tennis Facility, starting at 3 p.m.
