The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team enters the 2021 spring season in familiar territory as the nation’s No. 1-ranked team in National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
The preseason Top 25 poll was announced Wednesday following voting by a nationwide panel of coaches.
The Grizzlies collected all 13 first-place votes, and now has topped the NAIA poll for 16 straight occasions and 41 of the last 57 polls.
GGC, led by head coach Chase Hodges, has won five national championships, including four consecutive from 2016-19. No title was awarded in 2020, when the team was 11-0 when the season was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Grizzlies return five players from last year’s lineup.
Georgia Gwinnett College is scheduled to open the spring season on Thursday, January 28, against NCAA Division II Lander University (South Carolina) at the GGC Tennis Facility, starting at 3:30 p.m.
