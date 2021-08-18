LAWRENCEVILLE – Second-half goals by sophomore Kyara Armenta and junior Joy Mertzig lifted the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team to a 2-0 victory against Ottawa University (Ariz.) in Wednesday night’s 2021 fall season opener at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
It was a matchup of teams that received votes in the NAIA Top 25 preseason poll.
“This was a quality team performance against a very good opponent," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "After getting the first goal we (coaches) discussed our options for the rest of the game. We decided to keep pushing and going to (the opposing) goal.”
Armenta scored GGC’s first goal in the 56th minute from a passing combination by freshman Ashley Donselaar and junior Addie Adame. This marks the second consecutive season that Armenta has scored the first goal of GGC’s season — with both tallies coming during the 2021 calendar year. She also found the back of the net in February during the 2020-21 season opener against University of the Cumberlands (Ky.).
Quick-shifting passes by Donselaar and Adame moved the ball from the right side toward the middle of the pitch. That’s when Adame found Armenta inside the 18-yard box. She proceeded to float a shot from 15 yards into the upper right corner of the goal to tally the first goal of the match.
Then in the 78th minute Mertzig converted a one-on-one opportunity against the Ottawa goalkeeper to give the Grizzlies a 2-0 advantage. Adame once again contributed on the goal, lofting a pass over the Ottawa defense to a rushing Mertzig down the left side of the field.
This was the 31st goal during Mertzig’s career.
GGC controlled the pace of play for most of the match, outshooting the Spirit by a 12-4 margin, including a 7-3 edge during the second half. Six of GGC’s shots were on goal.
Meanwhile, sophomore Matilda Waldt and freshman Matilda Johansson each played a half as goalkeepers. Waldt earned the start and Johansson had two saves and picked up the victory in goal.
