The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team will soon begin preparations for a 2021 fall season that features six home matches, a conference tournament, and competition against eight opponents that played in the 2020 NAIA national tournament.
The Grizzlies, led by coach Mike Giuliano, will resume playing a fall campaign after shifting the 2020-21 season to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
GGC is scheduled to open the season with home matches against Ottawa University (Kan.) on Aug. 18, Truett-McConnell University on Aug. 25 and Brewton-Parker College (Georgia) on Aug. 28.
The September portion of the schedule will begin with six straight road matches, with four opponents having played in 2020-21 national tournament. These matches will include a tournament at University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) on Sept. 3-4 and others in the Commonwealth against Campbellsville University on Sept. 16 and Lindsey Wilson University on Sept. 18. There also will be a match at 2020-21 national finalist William Carey University (Miss.) on Oct. 16.
Additional regular-season home matches will be against Middle Georgia State University on Sept. 22, Southeastern University (Fla.) on Oct. 7, and Florida College on Oct. 12.
Then, GGC will host the championship tournament of the newly named Continental Athletic Conference on Nov. 12-13 at the Grizzly Soccer Complex. The CAC was formerly known as the Association of Independent Institutions (A.I.I.).
Georgia Gwinnett College posted an 8-6-1 record during the 2020-21 season that featured the A.I.I. tournament title and an appearance in the Opening Round of the NAIA national tournament.
