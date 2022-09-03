LAWRENCEVILLE — The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team remained unbeaten on the season following a 3-0 home victory against Montreat College (N.C.) Saturday afternoon at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The Grizzlies (2-0-2) scored twice in the second half.
Senior Addie Adame drilled a shot into the net from 25 yards away from the goal in the 24th minute to give the hosts a 1-0 advantage. The midfielder weaved through opposing defenders before the shot off her right foot went into the upper right corner of the goal for her second goal of the season.
Junior Maria Rivera gave GGC a 2-0 lead with a goal three minutes into the second half. Sophomore Thilde Engholm played a long ball from the midfield to Rivera, who beat the opposing goalkeeper in a one-on-one situation.
The third goal of the match came from sophomore Damaris Gaines in the 67th minute. Classmate Aurora Miglio headed a ball from a clearance by Montreat in the midfield to Gaines, whose shot from the top of the 18-yard box sailed just under the crossbar.
The hosts outshot the Cavaliers (0-1-0) by a 19-3 margin, with 11 of the team’s shots being on goal. The match marked the first time this season that the Grizzlies have outshot an opponent.
Adame and Gaines each paced GGC with three shots in the match.
Sophomore goalkeeper Matilda Johansson made one save while playing the first half – in her first start of the season. Junior Matilda Waldt secured the team’s second shutout in 2022 with a scoreless second half.
“We scored some beautiful goals today," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "The girls responded in the second half by playing more of our style. It feels good to have a shutout. You’re going to win a lot when you allow less than a goal per match (three goals allowed in four matches)."
