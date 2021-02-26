LAWRENCEVILLE – Three first-half goals propelled the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team to a 3-0 victory against Faulkner University (Ala.) in Thursday’s home opener at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The Grizzlies have won back-to-back matches to improve to 2-3 for the season.
“I was extremely pleased with the quality of soccer during the second half," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "We just so happened to score our goals in the first half. Today was the first time that we saw what we could potentially be offensively.”
A freshman trio contributed to the team’s first goal in the 22nd minute. Lauren Reid set up the play with a crossing pass toward the six-yard box from the left side of the pitch. Laura Feddersen then leaped into the air and directed the ball back to Svenja Zengaffinen, who was by herself near the opposing goal. She proceeded to beat Faulkner’s goalkeeper with a shot inside the left post.
GGC took a 2-0 lead in the 31st minute when junior Joy Mertzig floated a shot into the upper right corner of the goal from 18 yards out. A long pass from Mertzig would later set up sophomore Victoria Watson on a one-on-one situation. She then beat the Faulkner goalkeeper for a goal in the 44th minute.
The hosts nearly scored midway through the second half when Zengaffinen hit the goal post.
GGC attempted 11 of its 16 shots during the first half, led by Zengaffinen’s six shots in the match.
Freshman goalkeeper Matilda Johansson made four saves as the Grizzlies recorded their second straight shutout.
