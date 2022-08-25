LAWRENCEVILLE — The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team kicked off the 2022 season with an impressive 6-1 victory over No. 18-ranked SCAD Savannah on Wednesday evening at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The Grizzlies (1-0) found the back of the net on six of their 11 shots and tallied four second-half goals for the team’s first victory over a nationally ranked opponent since defeating No. 12 Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) 2-0 on September 18, 2021.
“When was the last time we beat a top-20 team 6-1?” asked GGC head coach Mike Giuliano before answering his own question. “That would be never. Six is a lot of goals.”
GGC got on the scoreboard in the 21st minute from junior Kyara Armenta on a shot from 10 yards in front of the opposing net following a crossing pass from junior Victoria Watson.
The lead grew to 2-0 on a goal from senior Addie Adame in the 27th minute when she blasted a shot from the penalty kick spot near the goal after receiving a pass from sophomore Aurora Miglio.
SCAD Savannah (2-1-0) quickly answered to close the gap to 2-1 behind Abigail Siddall’s third goal of the season. The Bees outshot the Grizzlies 8-3 during the opening 45 minutes.
Georgia Gwinnett College dominated the second half as its depth provided a boost and separated the team’s play. Giuliano utilized 22 players in the 90 minutes of action in the season opener.
“They (SCAD) had figured us out towards the end of the first half by positioning a player on the last defender. Our defensive backs sorted it out and to their credit they (SCAD Savannah) abandoned the passing game. We did not give up a lot of good looks at goal after that,” said the GGC coach.
Junior Pernilla Westergren gave the Grizzlies a 3-1 lead with a goal in the 54th minute.
Freshman Rikke Steenhold tallied the first goal of her collegiate career in the 66th minute before Watson found the back of the net in the 80th and 84th minutes to cap the team’s strong scoring offensive performance – a major emphasis for improvement from last season.
Watson paced the team with a pair of goals and an assist.
Sophomore goalkeeper Matilda Johansson made nine saves during a scoreless 45 minutes in front of the GGC goal in the second half. This came after junior Matilda Waldt registered five saves in the first half. SCAD Savannah attempted 15 shots on goal in the match.
“We just have so much team speed up top (of the team’s formation)," Giuliano said. "We’re blessed to have six players applying pressure, not just two or three players (like last season). SCAD is a really good offensive team. We were able to quickly get back with our forwards. That’s important with SCAD committing so many players on offense.”
