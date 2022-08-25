LAWRENCEVILLE — The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team kicked off the 2022 season with an impressive 6-1 victory over No. 18-ranked SCAD Savannah on Wednesday evening at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.

The Grizzlies (1-0) found the back of the net on six of their 11 shots and tallied four second-half goals for the team’s first victory over a nationally ranked opponent since defeating No. 12 Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) 2-0 on September 18, 2021.

