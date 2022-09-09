MARIETTA — The No. 19-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team had its third consecutive road draw, tying Life University 1-1 Thursday night in Marietta.
The Grizzlies (2-0-4) now have now had four draws in its first six matches.
MARIETTA — The No. 19-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team had its third consecutive road draw, tying Life University 1-1 Thursday night in Marietta.
The Grizzlies (2-0-4) now have now had four draws in its first six matches.
Both teams found the back of the net in the match’s early moments.
GGC struck first in the seventh minute when a shot by Damaris Gaines from 15 yards in front of the opposing goal sailed inside the left goalpost. Junior Pernilla Westergren drove a ball from the midfield to Gaines, who converted a one-on-one scoring chance for her second goal of the season.
However, the lead was short lived as the Running Eagles (0-1-1) tied the match on a goal from distance by Lilja Olafsdottir in the 11th minute.
The visitors nearly took a 2-1 lead at the midway point of the first half, but the goal was waved off by an offsides ruling – one of the team’s nine offsides infractions in the match.
Life almost found a second goal in the first half when a shot from Marissa Moyle hit the right goalpost in the 38th minute.
Seven of the Grizzlies’ 11 shots came in the second half. Overall, GGC outshot Life by a 11-7 margin, including a 6-3 edge in shots on goal.
Sophomore goalkeeper Matilda Johansson made two saves in keeping the match deadlocked at 1-1 while playing the second half.
“We got off to a great start by scoring early and having the better run of play," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "But, just like our last match (LSU Shreveport), we were unable to put away an opponent early. Life is a good team that will win a lot of matches this season, but we’re not satisfied with draws.”
The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office released its "Wanted In Gwinnett" list this week, and is looking for the following six individuals. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect the opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.