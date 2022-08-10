The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team is receiving votes from a nationwide panel of coaches compiling the NAIA Preseason Top 25 Poll. Results were announced Wednesday, August 10, by the NAIA national office.
GGC is coming off a 2021 season which had a 11-7-1 record, a conference championship and an appearance in the NAIA Opening Round.
This year’s Grizzlies, led by Head Coach Dr. Mike Giuliano, will get challenging tests in their first three matches against Top 25 opponents: The August 24 season opener at home against No. 18 SCAD Savannah; at No. 19 Truett-McConnell University on August 27; and No. 14 Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) on August 30.
Four other matches will have GGC facing opponents listed in the NAIA preseason poll.
This year’s team features senior Addie Adame, who earned Continental Athletic Conference Player of the Year and NAIA honorable mention All-America team accolades last fall. She was the team co-leader with 11 goals and four assists in 2021.
Junior Kyara Armenta scored five goals and had four assists while classmate Victoria Watson added two goals last fall. Sophomore Ashley Donselaar also found the back of the net twice last season.
In front of the net will be sophomore goalkeeper Matilda Johansson, who had eight victories and made 46 saves in 14 starts last year, and junior Matilda Waldt, who posted a 0.73 goals against average in eight 2021 matches.
