TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. – The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team scored early and often in collecting its first victory of the spring season, a 5-0 road triumph against Florida College Saturday morning.
The Grizzlies (1-3) opened the scoring 20 seconds into the match when a long-distance shot by senior Natalie Ferrin was deflected into the goal by a Florida College defender. Junior Ellie Todd found the back of the net in the seventh minute as the visitors built an early 2-0 lead.
“We needed a performance like this," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "We got off to a fast start and it allowed us the opportunity to play everybody in the match. It was a rewarding day and hopefully the beginning of good things to come.”
Junior Joy Mertzig tallied two goals in the match, with the first tally in the 43rd minute giving the Grizzlies a 3-0 halftime advantage. That goal was her first of the 2020-21 season. She added her second goal in the final minute of the contest.
Junior Grace Bullock rounded out GGC’s balanced scoring attack with a goal in the 65th minute.
The Grizzlies outshot Florida College by a commanding 25-1 margin, including a 16-1 edge in shots on goal. Twenty-one different players saw action for the visitors. Freshman Matilda Johansson and sophomore Matilda Waldt combined as goalkeepers for the team’s first shutout of the season.
