FOLEY, Ala. – The No. 23-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team dropped its second straight match against a nationally ranked opponent, losing to No. 7 University of Tennessee Southern 4-1 Saturday afternoon.
The Firehawks, the 2021 NAIA national champions, scored two goals in each half. The first pair came in the final 15 minutes of the first half. Estelle Badoedana Ek tallied the first goal after receiving a pass from Yuki Watari in the 29th minute.
Then, Anais Stephany scored in the 38th minute to give Tennessee Southern a 2-0 halftime advantage.
The Firehawks (4-2-0) added a pair of penalty kick goals by Watari in the 53rd and 68th minutes before the Grizzlies finally responded with a tally.
Sophomore Arley Valle scored her first collegiate goal in the 73rd minute after receiving a pass from junior Miranda Robinson. The Grizzlies (2-2-5) had a penalty kick saved by Tennessee Southern goalkeeper Layken Stockstill in the 86th minute.
The Firehawks outshot GGC by a 13-6 margin in the match with 11 of their 13 shots being on goal. Sophomore Damaris Gaines led the team with two shots, while senior Addie Adame joined junior Pernilla Westerngren, Robinson and Valle each with one shot on Saturday.
GGC opened the southern trip with a 4-0 loss to No. 1 Keiser University (Florida) on Thursday.
“We’re a good soccer team that’s not very well coached right now," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "We’ll make the necessary adjustments and get this sorted out. I believe something special is still in store for this team this season.”
