WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. – Three goals in the first 11 minutes of the second half led No. 8-ranked University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) to a 4-0 victory against the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team Friday afternoon to start a six-match road trip.
All the scoring came in the second half in a matchup of teams featured in the NAIA Top 25 preseason poll. Cumberlands improved to 4-0 to start the season.
The Patriots’ Laura Navajas Marin scored goals in the 51st and 54th minutes for the first two tallies. Jillian Zurborg capped the early offensive surge with a goal in the 56th minute. Rylee Hardley added a goal with two minutes left in the match.
The Grizzlies (2-2) registered two shots on goal in the final 20 minutes of the match. Junior Addie Adame recorded a shot at the top of the 18-yard box in the 71st minute. Freshman Clara Lidquist had a shot stopped by Cumberlands’ goalkeeper Georgia Martell in the 81st minute.
GGC recorded seven shots in the match, led by junior Victoria Watson with two shot attempts. Cumberlands matched that shot tally across the 90 minutes of action. The visitors also registered eight corner kicks on Friday.
GGC is scheduled to play Mount Vernon Nazarene University (Ohio) on Saturday, Sept. 4, at noon from Williamsburg, Ky.
