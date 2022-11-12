LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team valiantly battled top seed Bellevue University (Nebraska) for 110 minutes and more before being on the losing end of a penalty kick shootout in the 2022 Continental Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Championship match Saturday night at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
Bellevue edged GGC 3-2 in the penalty kick session after both teams battled to a 1-1 draw in the regulation and two overtime sessions.
The No. 2 seeded Grizzlies (5-7-7) forced overtime for the first time this season behind the heroics from junior Kyara Armenta, who found the back of the net for the tying goal in the 85th minute. She had managed to get behind the Bruins’ defense after a perfectly placed long ball from freshman Vanna Darrell. Faced with fast-paced, one-on-one situation in front of the net, Armenta slotted the ball past Bellevue goalkeeper Jenn Amaro into the open net to square the contest.
This dramatic goal came after Armenta had scored the game-winning tally in the 78th minute of Friday night’s 1-0 semifinal win against USC Beaufort.
Bellevue (13-3-2) took a 1-0 lead in the 72nd minute on an own goal after a free kick.
GGC nearly found the second goal twice in the first 10-minute overtime period. Amaro saved a penalty kick from sophomore Aurora Miglio in the 94th minute. Minutes later, Armenta once again found herself evading Amaro and being alone nearly 35 yards away from the opposing open net. However, a hustling Bellevue defender prevented Armenta from attempting a shot during the sequence.
The championship match headed to penalty kicks after 110 minutes of intense action that featured both teams attempting 11 shots.
The Grizzlies took a 2-1 lead after three penalty kick rounds following successful attempts by junior Maria Rivera and freshman Saga Andersson. Sophomore goalkeeper Matilda Johansson made a save on Bellevue’s third attempt to give GGC the advantage. However, the tournament hosts were unsuccessful on their final two tries and Bellevue converted on both of its attempts, with Amaro slotting a ball past Johansson in a goalkeepers’ showdown for the game-winning kick.
Juniors D’arne Boato and Victoria Watson joined Armenta on the CAC’s all-tournament team.
