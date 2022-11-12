GGC Grizzlies logo

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team valiantly battled top seed Bellevue University (Nebraska) for 110 minutes and more before being on the losing end of a penalty kick shootout in the 2022 Continental Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Championship match Saturday night at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.

Bellevue edged GGC 3-2 in the penalty kick session after both teams battled to a 1-1 draw in the regulation and two overtime sessions.

