GGC_4571.JPG

Kendra Davis takes a shot during Georgia Gwinnett College's Sept. 5, 2022 match with LSU Shreveport.

 Tom Grason/GGC Athletics

It’s been a disappointing season for the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team, but now that the Grizzlies are at the end of the tunnel, there’s a glimmer of hopeful light. 

If GGC is to qualify for its sixth consecutive NAIA Tournament appearance, the unranked Grizzlies (4-7-6) must claim victory in their first-round match in this weekend’s Continental Athletic Conference tournament. GGC will meet South Carolina Beaufort (11-6-1) at 8 p.m. Friday at the Grizzly Soccer Complex in Lawrenceville.

