It’s been a disappointing season for the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team, but now that the Grizzlies are at the end of the tunnel, there’s a glimmer of hopeful light.
If GGC is to qualify for its sixth consecutive NAIA Tournament appearance, the unranked Grizzlies (4-7-6) must claim victory in their first-round match in this weekend’s Continental Athletic Conference tournament. GGC will meet South Carolina Beaufort (11-6-1) at 8 p.m. Friday at the Grizzly Soccer Complex in Lawrenceville.
“It’s do or die,” said GGC coach Mike Giuliano. “It is not possible to overstate that. … It’s incredibly fortunate we’re one game away from our sixth national tourney. We’ve got to get it together for one night.”
Now in his sixth season at GGC, Giuliano said this has been one of his most memorable years as a soccer coach, and not for good reasons.
“In 35 years as a head coach I have never been through anything like this before,” he said. “We’ve got a really good team who cannot get it together on a consistent basis. This will be the worst record of my 35 years, but the weirdest thing about that is we’re actually quite good. … I think on paper, this is the best team I’ve ever had here. But it’s by far the worst season we’ve ever had here. That’s what’s keeping me up at night.”
Playing the second-hardest schedule in the NAIA, the Grizzlies got off to an uneven start, recording ties in four of their first six matches, and were unable to post consecutive victories at any point in the season. GGC has endured eight shutouts (three of which were ties) and had four games where the team managed only one goal.
“We’re scoring-challenged, and yet this has been the best forward corps I’ve had,” said Giuliano. “There are some transfers, but it’s a young group, so I think our future is somewhat bright there.”
The Grizzlies are the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament and will have their hands full against the Sand Sharks, who had an unusual schedule this season.
“We’ve got the hardest draw in the tournament,” said Giuliano. “This will only be their second NAIA game of the season — they’re headed to (NCAA) Division II next year and played a Division II schedule this year. They’re clearly the best.”
And given the Jekyll-and-Hyde nature of his club this season, there’s no outcome that would shock Giuliano.
“We could go out Friday and put a beatdown on Beaufort, something ugly,” he said. “And we could go in and lay a monumental egg on Friday. And neither would surprise me right now.”
The good news for the Grizzlies is that they’ll be playing at home — where they went 3-1-2 this year — and they’re playing a night game.
“We’ve only lost one game at home, to (No. 5) William Carey, the best team in the country in my opinion,” said Giuliano. “And I think I coach a bunch of vampires. We’ve been fantastic in night games. Nighttime brings out the best in us.”
