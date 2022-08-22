Now in his sixth season as head coach of the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team, Mike Giuliano isn’t sure yet what kind of club he’s going to have this fall — but it won’t take long for him to find out.
The Grizzlies will play their first three games against top-20 NAIA foes, starting with No. 18 Savannah College of Art & Design at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Grizzly Soccer Complex in Lawrenceville. GGC will then make the 60-mile drive to Cleveland on Saturday, Aug. 27 to face No. 19 Truett-McConnell, and on Tuesday, Aug. 30 be in Kentucky to meet No. 14 Lindsey Wilson College.
“Our first three games are against top-20 teams,” said Giuliano, who has led four teams to national championships, with more than 460 victories to his credit. “I don’t think many people will be able to say that. And we’ll know. If we’re 0-3, we’ll know we’ve got a long way to go still, and if we’re 3-0, well that’s great news — and we’ll be in the top 20 at that point.”
GGC comes into the season unranked after going 11-7-1 in 2021 and falling in the first round of the NAIA national tournament by a 5-0 score to Lindsey Wilson. Giuliano was disappointed but not surprised that the Grizzlies weren’t listed among the teams in the preseason rankings, but he thinks the rankings situation will take care of itself.
“You start the way you finish,” he said. “Last year, we were No. 24 or 25 when the season ended and we did not do well in our first national tournament game. We got beat pretty soundly. ... But we can take care of that pretty quickly.”
It appears as if the team’s greatest challenge in 2021 could turn out to be its greatest asset in 2022. The Grizzlies’ defense was solid last fall as eight of the team’s 11 victories were shutouts. But the GGC offense never really found its stride and was blanked five times and had two one-goal losses.
“We have to find a way to score more goals or this season will mirror the last two too much,” said Giuliano, whose 33-year coaching career includes three years at Greater Atlanta Christian, where the girls team won a Class AA state championship in 2015. “So we hope that we’re going to be in a position to score more goals.”
Former Parkview standout Addie Adame, the team’s leading scorer from 2021, returns for her senior season and Giuliano mentioned several newcomers — including transfers Kendra Davis and Damaris Gaines — that could provide some offensive spark for the Grizzlies.
Davis, who also played at Parkview, is a transfer from Presbyterian College and Gaines — yet another Parkview alum — recorded seven goals and four assists at USC Beaufort. Also coming aboard and expected to add some punch is Saga Andersson, a freshman forward from Sweden, and Rikke Steenhold, a freshman from Denmark.
“The offense takes longer to get going, but we have a lot of new offensive weapons,” said Giuliano. “Some of them have shown what they can do already in informal scrimmages, but we have to get it done in the games. … We have a lot of options; now we’ve got to figure out which ones we can rely on. That’s what we’re waiting to see.”
Giuliano won’t have to wait and see what his goalkeepers are capable of. The Grizzlies return junior Matilda Waldt (who posted an 0.73 goals-against average last year) and Matilda Johansson (who recorded 46 saves and eight victories) and the competition for playing time has been fierce.
“They both want to start and both have played really well,” said Giuliano. “Sometimes, neither player competing for a spot steps up to be the starter, but that’s not the case here. Both of them have stepped up to prove they should be the starter.
“We don’t know how we’re going to split their time, but it’s a good problem to have. Nobody is crying for me because I’ve got two good ones and I don’t know which one to go with.”
And as GGC enters the 2022 campaign, Giuliano maintains the expectation that the Grizzlies will be ranked and will be ranked highly.
“I got here six years ago with big dreams and big beliefs, and they were realized pretty quickly,” he said. “We were a top-10 team in two seasons, but then 2021 hit and back-to-back seasons with COVID didn’t do us or anyone else any favors. To be (ranked) 20th or 25 is not our goal. Our goal is to be a top-10 team every year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.