Now in his sixth season as head coach of the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team, Mike Giuliano isn’t sure yet what kind of club he’s going to have this fall — but it won’t take long for him to find out.

The Grizzlies will play their first three games against top-20 NAIA foes, starting with No. 18 Savannah College of Art & Design at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Grizzly Soccer Complex in Lawrenceville. GGC will then make the 60-mile drive to Cleveland on Saturday, Aug. 27 to face No. 19 Truett-McConnell, and on Tuesday, Aug. 30 be in Kentucky to meet No. 14 Lindsey Wilson College. 

