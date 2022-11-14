The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team will be making its second trip to Southeastern University (Fla.) this season, challenging the Fire in the Lakeland Bracket of the 2022 NAIA Women’s Soccer First and Second Round tournament Thursday and Saturday.
The entire 40-team national tournament bracket was announced by the NAIA national office on Monday.
GGC is the No. 4 seed in the bracket and will play No. 1 seed Southeastern on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. while No. 2 seed Westmont College (Calif.) faces No. 3 seed Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) at 12:30 p.m. The winners will play in the championship match on Saturday at 6 p.m. to earn a spot in the NAIA National Championship final site in Orange Beach, Ala., taking place from Nov. 29-Dec. 5.
The Grizzlies (5-7-7), who lost 2-0 at Southeastern on Oct. 4, earned an automatic bid to the NAIA national tournament for the sixth consecutive season by reaching the championship match of last weekend’s Continental Athletic Conference tournament. The team suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 setback in a penalty-kick shootout to Bellevue University (Neb.) after battling to a 1-1 draw for 110 minutes.
Southeastern (13-3-2) earned an at-large bid to the national field from The Sun Conference. The Fire lost to No. 1-ranked Keiser University (Fla.) 1-0 in last Saturday’s championship match. Southeastern is making its seventh appearance in the national tournament.
Thursday’s match will also mark the second time the two teams have met in the postseason. GGC lost to Southeastern in Lakeland during a 2017 NAIA opening round match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.