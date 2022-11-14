IMG_9732.JPG

Georgia Gwinnett College's Tindra Staaf (17), Ola Orelesi (20), Matilda Waldt (00) and Camerin Dillingham (6) during an Oct. 19, 2022 match against William Carey.

 Laney Martin/GGC Athletics

The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team will be making its second trip to Southeastern University (Fla.) this season, challenging the Fire in the Lakeland Bracket of the 2022 NAIA Women’s Soccer First and Second Round tournament Thursday and Saturday.

The entire 40-team national tournament bracket was announced by the NAIA national office on Monday.

