LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team will face tournament host Indiana Wesleyan University in a first-round match of the NAIA Opening Round on Thursday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m. in Marion, Ind., it was announced Monday.
The Grizzlies earned an automatic bid to the national tournament after winning the 2020-21 Association of Independent Institutions Women’s Soccer Championship last Saturday. GGC defeated Thomas University 4-3 in penalty kicks after being scoreless through regulation and two overtime sessions.
GGC is the No. 3 seed in the four-team Marion bracket of the NAIA Opening Round. The winner of Thursday’s GGC-Indiana Wesleyan match will face the victor between No. 1 seed Central Methodist University (Mo.) against No. 4 seed College of Idaho. The bracket’s championship match is set for Saturday, April 17, at 6 p.m. at Indiana Wesleyan.
Georgia Gwinnett College enters the postseason with an 8-5-1 record and will be making its fourth straight trip to the Opening Round. Overall, the program has made five postseason appearances.
The Grizzlies and Indiana Wesleyan squared off in the championship match of the 2019 Marion Opening Round, with the Wildcats prevailing 2-0 in a snow storm and advancing to the NAIA national tournament site.
