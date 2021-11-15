For the third straight year, the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team is bound for Indiana to begin play in the NAIA national tournament, this time as part of the Opening Round in Indianapolis, being hosted by Marian University.
The bracket for the 40-team tournament was announced Monday by the NAIA national office.
The No. 3 seeded Grizzlies (11-6-1) will play No. 2 seed Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) on Thursday, Nov. 18. The other first-round contest in the Indianapolis Bracket features the No. 4 seed University of Northwestern Ohio facing top-seeded Marian. The winning teams will advance to the Opening Round’s championship match on Saturday, Nov. 20.
The first-round matchup will be a rematch of a Sept. 18 match in which GGC defeated Lindsey Wilson 2-0 on the Blue Raiders’ home turf in Columbia, Ky. It was one of eight shutouts by the Grizzlies this fall.
Georgia Gwinnett College earned an automatic bid to the national tournament by winning the inaugural Continental Athletic Conference tournament title with a 3-0 victory against Bellevue University (Neb.) last Saturday. The team, which received votes in the final regular-season NAIA Top 25 poll, enters postseason play on a season-long three-match winning streak, all by shutouts.
This will be Georgia Gwinnett College’s fifth straight postseason appearance and sixth in program history. The past two appearances in Indiana have been in 2020-21 and 2019 Opening Round sites at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marian, Ind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.