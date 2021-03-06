CLEVELAND – Four straight goals in the first half led the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team to a resounding 4-2 victory at No. 23-ranked Truett-McConnell University Saturday night.
The team’s third straight victory evens the Grizzlies’ record to 3-3 for the spring season.
After allowing a penalty kick goal in the eighth minute, GGC turned up the pressure on the previously unbeaten Bears (12-1-1) to score four times throughout the rest of the first half. Sophomore Kyara Armenta squared the match in the 19th minute by scoring off a free kick from senior Gabby Bishop.
Junior Addie Adame gave the visitors a 2-1 lead in the 26th minute when she converted a ball that had been deflected by the Truett-McConnell goalkeeper. The Grizzlies scored twice in the final three minutes of the opening half on goals from junior Ellie Todd and sophomore Victoria Watson to take a 4-1 lead into halftime.
Truett-McConnell’s Ashleigh Smitherman netted her second goal of the match to bring the Bears within two goals, 4-2, in the 76th minute. However, the hosts could not threaten any more in the match.
GGC registered 13 of its 22 shots on goal, including 11 shots on goal during the strong first half. Adame and Armenta each attempted four shots for the team in the match.
The Grizzlies have scored three or more goals in four consecutive matches.
“This was one of the better high-pressure 45 minutes of play we have had this season," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "(Truett-McConnell) wanted to possess the ball while we wanted to apply pressure. Today pressure won out in this match. We showed a lot of character by bouncing back from the early wakeup call and respond with a goal. Addie (Adame) and Svenja Zengaffinen were superstars tonight by providing pressure in the midfield.”
