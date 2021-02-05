LAWRENCEVILLE — After a successful start, the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team allowed five straight goals to lose its 2021 spring opener 5-1 to the University of the Cumberlands (Kentucky) on Friday afternoon at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
Sophomore Kyara Armenta gave the Grizzlies (0-1) an early 1-0 advantage with a goal in the sixth minute. Junior Addie Adame delivered a ball from the middle of the pitch to the right side to sophomore Miranda Robinson, who crossed the ball to Armenta, who was open inside the 18-yard box in front of the Cumberlands’ net. The sophomore volleyed the ball inside the right post for the goal.
GGC registered four shots during the early offensive attack. But the team managed just one additional shot the rest of the match.
Meanwhile, the Patriots (3-0) found success late in the first half, scoring in the 38th and 41st minutes to hold a 2-1 halftime advantage. Jayden Boelter’s goal tied the match, 1-1, while Jenna Rockwell found the back of the net off a corner kick three minutes later to take the lead.
Cumberlands added three second-half goals to secure the victory. Ainhoa Camara scored in the 56th minute, while Shara Randez and Micha Harris added to the visitor’s tally in the 63rd and 76th minutes, respectively.
