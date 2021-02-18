THOMASVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team scored twice in the final 13 minutes of regulation play, only to see host Thomas University tally an overtime goal in the 94th minute in Thursday afternoon’s 4-3 road loss.
Sophomore Kyara Armenta added the tying goal in the 81st minute as the Grizzlies battled back from a 3-1 deficit. Junior Maya Alibudbud started the comeback with a goal in the 78th minute.
Thomas (1-1) eventually found the winning goal when Analeice Wilkes found the back of the net four minutes into the first overtime period. Ayla Aiduck provided an assist on the match-winning goal after earlier scoring two consecutive goals to build the team’s 3-1 lead.
“When you are 0-3 (on the season), you’re looking for building blocks and a positive result," GGC women's coach Mike Giuliano said. "Those are going to come for us. The team showed great heart and resiliency in coming back from being down 3-1. Joy (Mertzig) and Kiki (Kyara) were working well up top as we made our push.”
Senior Natalie Ferrin gave GGC (0-3) a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute on a header from junior Addie Adame. The Night Hawks squared the match, 1-1, in the 34th minute on a goal by Taylor Hults.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.