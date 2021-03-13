COCHRAN – The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team found itself on the losing side of an overtime match for the second time this season, dropping a 2-1 match Saturday at Middle Georgia State University.
The setback ended the Grizzlies’ three-match road trip and halted their four-match win streak. The team now has a 4-4 record for this spring.
GGC netted the tying goal in the 76th minute on the first collegiate goal from freshman Ola Orelesi.
Then, the visitors nearly won the match in regulation when a goal from sophomore Kyara Armenta was disallowed after the linesman called an offside.
Middle Georgia State (6-3-1), receiving votes in the NAIA Top 25 poll, took a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute and then struck for the game-winning goal during the first overtime period.
