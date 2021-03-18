LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team scored four goals in the second half to pick up a dominating 5-0 home victory over the University of Mobile (Ala.) on Thursday evening from the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The Grizzlies (5-4) outshot the visitors by a 18-1 margin, with 13 shots being on the opposing goal. Eleven of the team’s shots came in the second half, benefitting from having 15 to 20 mph winds at the players’ backs.
Three of GGC’s second-half goals came in a five-minute span midway through the period. Senior Gabby Bishop gave GGC a 2-0 lead in the 48th minute when her free kick sneaked inside the left goal post.
Then, the team really found its offensive rhythm in the 74th minute. First, sophomore Maria Rivera struck a long-range shot that evaded Mobile goalkeeper Maria Alejandra Diaz Linde. Two minutes later, sophomore Miranda Robinson scored in a similar way before a tally by freshman Clara Lidquist gave GGC a 5-0 lead in the 78th minute.
Freshman Svenja Zengaffinen opened the scoring for the Grizzlies in the 20th minute. Her shot from the top of the 18-yard box sailed just under the crossbar into the upper left corner of the goal. Junior Lena Balck set up the scoring chance when she dribbled from the right side of the pitch and delivered a crossing pass to Zengaffinen.
GGC has won five of its last six matches and recorded shutouts in two of its three outings.
“This was a good performance over an opponent that has played against some of the best teams in the country," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "I was really pleased with how we played defensively. Getting the goal in the first half and holding them to zero shots when they had the wind at their back gave us a lot of confidence going into the second half, when the wind was in our favor.”
