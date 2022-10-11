LAWRENCEVILLE — Georgia Gwinnett College’s eight women’s soccer seniors contributed mightily in the team’s 3-0 Senior Night victory against Point University on Tuesday evening at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The triumph broke the Grizzlies’ four-match losing streak.
Senior Kyara Armenta scored a goal and provided an assist, while senior Maria Rivera added a second-half goal as GGC (3-4-5) won for the first time since Sept. 3 — also on the home turf.
Armenta opened the scoring in the 17th minute when she connected on a volley near the Point goal after receiving a pass from senior Addie Adame.
Junior Bre Harvey headed in a corner kick by Adame during the 19th minute to give the Grizzlies a 2-0 advantage.
Rivera found the back of the net for the second time this fall when she drilled a shot into the open net after receiving a ball from Armenta in the 69th minute.
Senior goalkeeper Matilda Waldt stopped two shots on goal by Point (4-8-1) to record her first shutout of the season.
GGC outshot the visitors by a commanding 25-3 margin in the match, with 13 shots coming during the second half.
Tuesday’s Senior Night starting lineup featured six of GGC’s eight seniors and 24 total players got onto the Grizzly Soccer Complex turf. The program honored seniors Aitana Arguis, Mariana Clarke, Isabel Jalandoon and Arley Valle along with Adame, Armenta, Rivera and Waldt. The senior class has led the Grizzlies to four conference tournament titles, two NAIA postseason victories, a win against a No. 1 ranked team and a top-10 national ranking during their career.
“It sure feels good to get back in the win column," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "We played good soccer tonight and got a lot of players into the match. Our energy in the match was outstanding. This is something that we can build upon.”
