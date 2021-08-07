Before it begins in earnest, the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer season already feels different.
“(Thursday) we were having our first meeting of the season and we were having it in the locker room. It was our first time in the locker room as a team since two years ago (because of COVID-19 protocols),” GGC head women’s coach Mike Giuliano said. “I’m just reminding the girls that if COVID taught us anything, it’s that you can’t take anything for granted. Who would have thought we wouldn’t have our locker room for that long?”
The 2021 also brings some normalcy because it’s the typical fall season for college soccer, a welcome change after a disjointed 2020-21 school year brought on by COVID regulations. With no fall 2020 play, GGC’s regular season began Feb. 5 and finished up April 15, roughly four months before this season starts with an Aug. 18 home opener against Ottawa (Ariz.).
The Grizzlies, in COVID quarantine leading up to the spring opener, started last season 0-3 and allowed 12 goals during that span.
“We started horrendously slow,” Giuliano said.
Fortunately, the story didn’t end there. GGC steadied its defense — it had seven shutouts and a 0.65 goals per match average over the last 12 matches — and finished with its fourth straight A.I.I. championship in four seasons under Giuliano, who has four national championships and a 452-178-56 career record in his long coaching career. Hired away from nearby Greater Atlanta Christian, where he coached high school soccer, Giuliano returned to his college soccer roots and has a 54-20-4 record at GGC.
His latest team has the potential to be his most talented at GGC if things come together this season, the program’s 10th.
Defense should be a strength with the improvements over the course of the spring season. Grayson grad Ola Orelesi, who had an excellent game in the spring finale, is a steady player at center back in a defense that includes returning starters Mariana Clarke, a Parkview grad who earned A.I.I. all-tournament honors in the spring, and Canadian Miranda Robinson.
They play in front of returning goalkeepers Matilda Waldt and Matilda Johansson, both from Sweden. The goalie group got even stronger with the addition of signee Timmie Peters, a Parkview grad who was all-state, all-county and the Region 4-AAAAAAA Goalkeeper of the Year this past spring.
Peters and fellow signee Narissa Gaither are the latest in what Giuliano called the “Parkview pipeline” — his roster also features fellow Parkview grads Addie Adame and Bre Harvey. Adame was an all-conference player and the MVP of the conference tournament in the spring, while Harvey is a transfer from NCAA Division II power Columbus State.
Other Gwinnett products on the roster include Camerin Dillingham (Peachtree Ridge) and Arley Valle (Meadowcreek). The Grizzlies still have a large international presence, but their footprint in the Gwinnett area continues to grow.
“We could be Gwinnett’s team,” Giuliano said. “We’ve been doing some kid clinics, and we’re hoping to make (our games) much more of a community event. We’ve been to four straight national tournaments, and I think four-year school-wise in Georgia, we’re the only one that can make that claim.”
While last season ended with a fourth straight trip to nationals, one area of concern was the attack, which produced only 30 goals in 15 games. Kyara Armenta, a returning striker from Canada, led the offense with five goals and an assist.
“When your leading scorer has five goals, that tells you you’re not getting it done offensively,” Giuliano said. “We’re looking for four players with double-digit goals this season.”
Joy Mertzig, a talented player from Sweden, factors into that equation. She had nine goals and six assists in 2018, then scored a school-record 18 goals in 2019, but she battled a leg injury this past spring and had three goals and two assists in nine starts.
“The question is will Joy be healthy to play an entire season?” Giuliano said. “It’s been two seasons in a row where she’s not been healthy. … Joy is critical to us if we’re going to take a step forward.”
Victoria Watson, a speedy sophomore from Canada, also shows promise in the attack, while a major boost is expected from Fernanda Araya Toloza, a native of Chile and a transfer from UNC Pembroke who had a 17-goal season at NCAA Division II Ohio Valley University in 2018. Fellow recruit Ana Da Costa, a Costa Rica native, was a two-time conference defender of the year at Ohio Valley University and also is a transfer via UNC Pembroke. Both are potential impact players.
“First of all, we need them here, they’re not (on campus) yet,” Giuliano said of the two transfers. “Secondly, we need them to be what they were in their NCAA days.”
The Grizzlies will have a few preparation matches before the Aug. 18 opener, beginning with a Monday scrimmage against Inter Atlanta FC 03/04. They also have an Aug. 18 scrimmage at home against Life University on the schedule.
