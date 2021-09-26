BLUFFTON, S.C. – The resiliency of the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team continues to be displayed after coming back with a 3-1 victory at USC Beaufort on Sunday afternoon — completing a busy weekend of challenging matches in warm weather conditions.
The victory came after the Grizzlies suffered a 3-1 loss at SCAD Savannah on Saturday afternoon. GGC (7-4) has now won all four of its matches following a loss this season.
Sophomore Kyara Armenta scored GGC’s first goal for the second straight day and her fourth tally of the season. She found the back of the net in the 26th minute after getting behind the Sand Sharks’ defense following a lead pass by sophomore Victoria Watson from near midfield to the 18-yard box in front of the USC Beaufort goal. Armenta proceeded to chip the ball over the opposing goalkeeper.
The visitors added to their lead when a header from senior Ana Da Costa scored in the 43rd minute off a free kick from junior Lena Balck. It was Da Costa’s first goal of the season.
The Grizzlies continued building momentum early into the second half as freshman Narissa Gaither buried a free kick in the 48th minute over the out-stretched arms of USC Beaufort goalkeeper Mariah Ruckdeschel. Both of Gaither’s goals this fall have come on set piece plays.
USCB (6-3) was held to just one goal after scoring 43 goals in the team’s last three matches heading into Sunday’s match. The lone tally came in the 53rd minute when Madison Foshee scored off a corner kick by Mari Kalvatn.
GGC outshot the Sand Sharks by a commanding 17-9 margin, including an 8-4 edge in shots on goal. Junior Joy Mertzig led the Grizzlies with four shot attempts, while freshman Ashley Donselaar and Gaither each had three shots.
“This was a gutsy performance as we played two matches in warm conditions in less than 24 hours, while coming back after yesterday’s disappointing performance (3-1 loss at SCAD Savannah)," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "I am proud of our effort, and it was a fulfilling victory. We have worked in practice on knowing when to go over the top (of an opposing defense) and when to play at the feet. Victoria made the right decision to find Kyara open on the weak side for our first goal. Narissa is good at putting the ball under the crossbar. We noticed that opportunity was open on a free kick situation. She converted it to give us the 3-0 lead. It will be nice to get some rest and practice time after a busy couple of weeks.”
