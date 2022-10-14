CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team tallied nine of its 11 shots in the second half of Friday’s scoreless draw against Viterbo University (Wisconsin) as part of the Continental Athletic Conference Classic being played on the Mount Mercy University campus.
The Grizzlies (3-4-6) posted their fifth shutout and registered their school-record sixth draw of the season.
Steady 20 to 25 mile per hour winds, with occasional gusts up to 35 mph, challenged both teams’ offenses. GGC took advantage of playing with the wind at the players’ back for most of the second half.
Sophomore goalkeeper Matilda Johansson registered seven saves, including five in the first half, to post her first shutout of the 2022 season. All seven shots for Viterbo (6-4-2) were on goal in the contest.
Two serious scoring opportunities for GGC came as freshman Kendra Davis attempted a shot from inside the 18-yard box that was stopped by Viterbo goalkeeper Anna Becker in the 53rd minute. Later, junior Kyara Armenta fired a shot that was deflected away from the opposing net by Becker in the 70th minute.
Three shots by the Grizzlies came in the final eight minutes of the match. Sophomore Aurora Miglio had back-to-back shots in the 83rd and 84th minutes before an effort from Armenta was saved by Becker in the 86th minute.
Miglio came off the bench to lead GGC’s offensive attack with four shots. Armenta attempted three shots and Davis added two shots.
