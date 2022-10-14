Johansson air.jpg

Goalkeeper Matilda Johansson leaps for a save during a Georgia Gwinnett College match.

 GGC Athletics

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team tallied nine of its 11 shots in the second half of Friday’s scoreless draw against Viterbo University (Wisconsin) as part of the Continental Athletic Conference Classic being played on the Mount Mercy University campus.

The Grizzlies (3-4-6) posted their fifth shutout and registered their school-record sixth draw of the season.

Recommended for you