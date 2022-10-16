ROME, Ga. — Junior Liza Velykorodna and sophomore Cassidy Mataia pulled out a three-set thriller Sunday to capture the individual NAIA doubles national championship in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup at the Rome Tennis Center. The title completed another successful fall season for the women’s program.
The No. 3-seeded Mataia-Velykorodna team rallied after dropping the opening set to outlast GGC junior teammates Iryna Lysykh and Stephanie Fernandez. The tournament’s top seed won the first set 6-3 before the Mataia-Velykorodna tandem rebounded with a 6-2 second-set score. The duo maintained the strong play by winning 10 of the 12 points in the third-set tiebreaker.
“It’s incredible to have two teams compete in the doubles final for a national championship. It was a very high level, exciting and competitive match. Cassidy and Liza showed so much growth throughout the fall and played with a lot of heart and determination in the final. Winning their first individual national championship is a special moment. Iryna and Stephanie had a fantastic tournament and played some amazing tennis this weekend. I can’t wait to see what they can do in the spring,” said Head Coach Hannah Keeling.
This was the first NAIA national championship either Mataia or Velykorodna. They won three of their four matches in three sets during the ITA Cup.
Georgia Gwinnett College men’s and women’s tennis teams captured three of this fall’s four NAIA individual national championships. The program now has won 39 national titles. The women’s program has won six overall NAIA team national championships, highlighted by the last five titles.
The three national championships were the first for the program under new head coach Hannah Keeling, who was named the second coach in GGC tennis history this past summer.
“Today was an unbelievable day for the program, taking home three national titles. I am extremely proud of both teams to have eight players competing in singles and doubles for national titles,” said Keeling.
