Keeling coaching.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College head coach Hannah Keeling, left, talks with Cassidy Mataia during the ITA South Regional.

 Laney Martin/GGC Athletics

ROME, Ga. — Junior Liza Velykorodna and sophomore Cassidy Mataia pulled out a three-set thriller Sunday to capture the individual NAIA doubles national championship in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup at the Rome Tennis Center. The title completed another successful fall season for the women’s program.

The No. 3-seeded Mataia-Velykorodna team rallied after dropping the opening set to outlast GGC junior teammates Iryna Lysykh and Stephanie Fernandez. The tournament’s top seed won the first set 6-3 before the Mataia-Velykorodna tandem rebounded with a 6-2 second-set score. The duo maintained the strong play by winning 10 of the 12 points in the third-set tiebreaker.

