THOMASVILLE – The first fall tournament has brought more hardware for the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team’s trophy case, after taking top honors at the Thomasville Invitational over the weekend.
The Grizzlies collected 13 victories between singles and doubles action on clay courts.
GGC played matches against players from NCAA Division I University of South Alabama and NCAA Division II’s Auburn University Montgomery, University of West Alabama, University of West Florida and Valdosta State University.
The team did not lose a match on Sunday to clinch the tournament title, achieving three victories against Valdosta State and West Alabama.
Sophomore Tereza Koplova won by identical 6-1 set scores in singles action against a Valdosta State player. Senior Gabrielle Robinson picked up a 6-2, 7-6 victory against Eva Rivoal of Valdosta State.
The doubles team of juniors Madeline Bosnjak and Maria Genovese recorded a 6-0, 6-2 triumph to round out the strong play in the morning action.
Then, against West Alabama, Bosnjak won 12 of 13 games against Sarah Manseri to complete the season-opening tournament with an undefeated record in singles action.
Genovese rallied for a three-set triumph against Haina Franco, winning the third set tiebreaker 10-6. She won the second set by a 6-1 score.
The Koplova-Robinson doubles team completed the sweep with a 6-2, 6-0 victory.
Georgia Gwinnett College will compete in the ITA South Regional tournament Sept. 20-22 in New Orleans.