LAWRENCEVILLE – The top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team recorded its fifth straight sweep behind a pair of 7-0 dual match victories on Monday at the GGC Tennis Facility. The Grizzlies collected their 10th win of the season.
GGC defeated No. 17-ranked University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) in the afternoon before picking up a victory against Indiana Tech during the evening.
The Grizzlies quickly grabbed the doubles point in the first match by winning all 12 games on the No. 1 and No. 2 courts. The senior tandem of Emerald Able and Madeline Bosnjak clinched the point with a victory at the top of the doubles lineup. That came after the team of sophomore Tereza Koplova and freshman Selina Pichler won on the No. 2 court.
Junior Maria Genovese and freshman Yelyzaveta Velykorodna earned a 6-3 win at No. 3 doubles to round out the doubles winners.
Then, GGC won all six singles matches in straight sets to complete the sweep. Bosnjak registered a 6-0, 6-2 triumph on the No. 2 court before Able had a 7-5, 6-1 win in the No. 3 match. Koplova clinched the team victory with a 6-3, 6-1 victory on the No. 4 court.
Genovese won by identical 6-2 set scores on the top of the singles lineup. Pichler recorded a 6-3, 6-1 victory on the No. 5 court and Veylkorodna won by identical 6-4 set scores at No. 6 singles.
Against Indiana Tech, GGC won all three doubles matches by 6-0 scores. The impressive play continued in singles with Genovese capturing all 12 games at No. 1 singles. Koplova won 12 of 13 games on the No. 3 court for the team’s third point.
Senior Debora Scurt won by identical 6-1 set scores at No. 6 singles to secure the team’s seventh straight home win. Scurt also teamed with Genovese to also contribute at No. 3 doubles.
Bosnjak recorded a 6-0, 6-1 victory on the No. 2 court, while Pichler and Velykorodna registered wins at No. 4 and No. 5 singles.
Georgia Gwinnett College has now won 18 straight matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.