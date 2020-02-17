LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team won its fifth straight match to start the 2020 season, defeating No. 13 Union College (Ky.) 6-1 on Monday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (5-0) have won 13 consecutive matches dating back to last season.
GGC quickly grabbed the match’s doubles point with three wins by 6-2 or better set scores. The senior tandem of Emerald Able and Madeline Bosnjak clinched the point with a 6-1 win on the No. 1 court. Earlier, senior Debora Scurt and junior Maria Genovese won 6-2 at No. 2, and the freshman team of Selina Pichler and Yelyzaveta Velykorodna was victorious at No. 3, also by a 6-2 score.
The hosts took a 3-0 lead following singles wins from Bosnjak on the No. 2 court and Velykorodna at No. 5.
GGC clinched the team victory with a 6-1, 6-2 win by Scurt at No. 6 singles. Pichler picked up a 6-1, 6-0 win on the No. 3 court, while sophomore Tereza Koplova rounded out the winners with a 6-4, 6-2 victory at No. 4 singles.
“We took care of business today on all of the courts. We have a really solid team all the way through the lineup,” said GGC head coach Chase Hodges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.