LAWRENCEVILLE – The NAIA’s top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team opened its Grizzly Spring Break Invitational with a pair of 7-0 victories against NCAA Division III Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (Ind.) on Saturday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (8-0) did not lose a game across the six doubles matches and were victorious in straight sets on all six singles courts in both dual contests.
Senior Madeline Bosnjak picked up two singles wins, including a 6-0, 6-1 victory on the No. 1 court in the first match. She teamed with senior Emerald Able for a pair of doubles wins. Able recorded two wins by 6-0, 6-0 scores on the No. 3 court.
Junior Maria Genovese won all 12 games at the top of the singles lineup during the second match. She collected a 6-0, 6-0 triumph at No. 2 singles earlier in the day. Genovese teamed with senior Debora Scurt for a 6-0 doubles win on the No. 2 court in the second contest. Earlier in the day she partnered with freshman Yelyzaveta Velykorodna at No. 3 doubles.
Velykorodna was victorious twice in singles action by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores. Scurt went 2-0 on the day with victories on the No. 6 court. Sophomore Tereza Koplova won all 12 games on the No. 4 court in the second match. Freshman Selina Pichler picked up a 6-1, 6-0 triumph at that position earlier in the afternoon.
GGC has extended its winning streak to 16 matches.
“The women played very well and really established momentum early in the match," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "Our women have played outstanding all season long and I look forward to seeing them continue to play well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.