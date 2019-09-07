COCHRAN, Ga. — Middle Georgia State University scored three times in the first half to defeat the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team 3-1 on Friday evening. It marked the first loss of the season for the Grizzlies.
Hannah Theriault scored all three goals for the Knights (3-1), finding the back of the net in the fourth, 17th and 32nd minutes.
Freshman Carina Vincelli cut GGC’s deficit to 3-1 in the 75th minute on her first collegiate goal.
The Grizzlies (3-1-1) had nine of their 12 shots in the second half.
Friday’s contest ended the team’s season-opening five-match road trip.