LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team captured its fourth straight weekend series by splitting Sunday’s doubleheader with the University of Northwestern Ohio. The Grizzlies won the second game 7-4 after losing the opener 9-8 in extra innings.
GGC (13-2) opened the weekend by winning two games from the Racers (10-6) on Saturday at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
A five-run second inning helped the Grizzlies to rebound in the nightcap from the first-game setback. Junior Blaze O’Saben opened the inning with a double and later scored on an RBI single from sophomore Chase Evans. Junior Ryan Hunt gave the Grizzlies a 2-1 lead with a run-scoring double. Senior Austin Bates followed with an RBI triple to left field as the team registered three extra-base hits in the inning.
UNOH got within a run, 5-4, in the fourth inning when Erick Castro cleared the bases with a two-out double. Then, senior Livingston Morris gave the hosts much needed insurance runs with a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth frame.
Sophomore left hander Tyler Clayton struck out six batters across six innings to pick up the victory in the nightcap. Sophomore Gage Williams tossed a scoreless seventh inning to record his second save of the season.
The day’s first contest featured nine combined errors with GGC committing six defensive miscues. The team took a 6-5 lead into the sixth inning, but the Racers scored two unearned runs to take the lead, 7-6.
Bates tied the contest in the bottom half of the sixth inning with a two-out base hit to right field to bring home Hunt. UNOH regained the lead in the seventh inning when another unearned run gave the visitors an 8-7 advantage.
However, the Grizzlies once again came back to tie the game in the bottom half of an inning. Evans drew a bases-loaded walk to send the game into extra innings tied at 8-8.
The Racers benefitted from a GGC throwing error to score the decisive run in the top of the eighth inning.
O’Saben led the Grizzlies’ offensive attack on Sunday, going 5-for-6 across the doubleheader. He was a perfect 3-for-3 in the nightcap.
“It was a hard-fought weekend and my hats off to Northwestern Ohio for giving us some really good games," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "It provided us with more opportunities to know where we need to get better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.