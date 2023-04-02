ATLANTA — The NAIA’s No. 2-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team recorded its second straight victory over a top-10 NCAA opponent with a 6-3 triumph at Division III No. 7 Emory University on Sunday evening.
The Grizzlies (16-1) scored a 5-1 win against Division II No. 6 Columbus State University at home Friday. They have won 11 straight matches.
Against Emory, GGC grabbed a 2-1 advantage in doubles behind strong play on the No. 1 and No. 3 courts. The duo of junior Alex Gurmendi and Dhakshineswar Suresh picked up an 8-4 victory at the top of the lineup. The Gurmendi-Suresh tandem improved to 10-0 on the season.
Junior Aleksa Ciric and freshman Santiago Villarruel are 3-0 this spring after an 8-5 triumph at No. 3 doubles.
In singles, GGC collected a pair of wins in straight sets at the top of the lineup. Gurmendi had a strong victory against Emory’s Andrew Esses on the No. 1 court by 6-4, 6-1 scores.
Suresh collected a 6-4, 6-0 triumph to improve to 15-0 on the season at No. 2 singles.
The visitors’ final two points came in three-set victories. At No. 5 singles, Villarruel won the deciding third set 6-3 after splitting the first two sets against Brandon Cohen.
Senior Leonardo Sprovieri won a hard-fought third set 8-6 in a tiebreaker. He had won six of the seven games in the first set on the No. 4 court.
