LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 16-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team posted its third straight shutout in winning its fourth consecutive match, a 2-0 victory against Middle Georgia State University on Tuesday night from the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
Junior Juan Cruz Parisi Sitjar gave the Grizzlies (6-2-1) an early 1-0 lead when he headed in a crossing pass from sophomore Khaled Qasum in the sixth minute. Qasum started the scoring play with a left corner kick. The visiting Knights headed the ball right back to Qasum, who rocketed a pass toward the far goal post and a wide open Parisi Sitjar. He deposited the ball into the goal.
GGC extended its lead just before halftime when freshman Jack Brown scored his third goal of the season. His shot curved into the upper right corner of the goal from the semicircle of the 18-yard box in front of the Middle Georgia State goal. It came in the 43rd minute and was set up by a long pass from junior Thomas Herwig.
Sophomore goalkeeper Matthew Wallace, the current Continental Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week, made five saves, including four during the second half, to collect the shutout. He improved to 5-2-1 with his fourth shutout of the season.
The Grizzlies outshot MGSU (0-6) by a 12-9 margin, including an 8-5 edge in shots on goal. Both teams attempted five shots during the second half.
Georgia Gwinnett won all three of its matches during the recent home stand, outscoring the opposition by a 10-0 combined score.
“We’re where we need to be at this mid-point in the season," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "We did enough to win and at the end of the day that’s all that matters. We have some tired players after having three matches in the past six days with the short bench.”
