LAWRENCEVILLE – For the fifth straight season, the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team is conference champion.
This time the Grizzlies won the inaugural Continental Athletic Conference (CAC) title Saturday afternoon with a 3-0 victory against Bellevue University (Neb.) at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
GGC, the tournament’s top seed, had previously won four straight Association of Independent Institutions (now known as the CAC) titles. The program has a 9-0-2 record in home postseason matches under head coach Mike Giuliano.
“It’s a great feeling to be a conference champion," Giuliano said. "Five (championships) in a row in any conference is something to be excited about. I liked how we competed and fought for every ball. The second half was a dominating performance. (Bellevue) had some moments, but just couldn’t get past our back line.”
The Grizzlies (11-6-1) got on the scoreboard in the 30th minute when freshman Clara Lidquist found the back of the net two minutes after entering the match as an injury substitute. She outhustled Bellevue goalkeeper Sabrina Staufenbiel after bobbling a crossing pass in front of the goal.
The tournament hosts maintained the 1-0 lead until midway through the second half when a pair of goals seven minutes apart provided a cushion for GGC’s championship aspirations.
Junior Addie Adame had a key insurance goal in the 74th minute when her shot from 20 yards sailed over a leaping Staufenbiel into the net. Sophomore Bre Harvey tallied her first goal of the season when she converted a scramble sequence in the opposing goal crease in the 81st minute.
Junior Joy Mertzig was named the 2021 CAC tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after she scored a hat trick in Friday’s semifinal victory. Junior defender Lena Balck (who assisted on Harvey’s goal), freshman goalkeeper Matilda Johansson (who had two tournament shutouts) and Adame were also named to the all-tournament team.
The Grizzlies outshot Bellevue (8-10) by a 13-3 margin in the match, including a 10-2 advantage in shots on goal.
