LAWRENCEVILLE — The nationally ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team completed a dominating clean sweep of the 2023 Continental Athletic Conference Baseball Championship tournament with a 27-4 victory over Fisher College (Mass.) in Monday’s championship game at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (47-5; ranked No. 4 nationally) scored 60 runs across three straight victories to capture their fourth straight conference tournament championship and seventh title overall.
GGC once again didn’t waste much time setting the tempo in the game, tallying eight hits to score 11 runs after sending 16 batters to the plate in the top of the second inning.
Junior Devin Warner played a key role in the frame with a run-scoring single from each side of the plate. He opened the scoring with an RBI single from the right side before switching to the left side of the batter’s box for another RBI single, this time to right field.
Warner’s second base hit in the inning gave the top-seeded team a 9-0 advantage.
Juniors Jesus Pacheco and Jon Ponder joined sophomore Kyle Norton in drawing bases-loaded walks on consecutive at-bats. Sophomore Joe Quelch followed with a run-scoring single to left field that plated another run, and two were added to the scoreboard on a base hit by sophomore Braxton Meguiar.
Sophomore Cohen Wilbanks capped the productive inning with a two-run double to score Meguiar and Warner with GGC’s 10th and 11th runs, respectively.
The Grizzlies kept up the pace in each of the following seven innings, finishing with 24 hits for the game. Ponder hit a solo home run in the fourth inning while going 2-for-4, with three runs scored. The center fielder was named the 2023 CAC Baseball Championship’s Most Outstanding Player.
“My teammates push me hard every day to keep grinding," Ponder said. "I was excited to begin the postseason and get back to contributing for the team. It was great to support my teammates over the final stretch of games.”
It was a total team championship performance with seven of GGC’s nine starting players collecting at least two hits. Meguiar and Warner each went 4-for-4 at the plate, while Meguiar drove in five runs and Warner followed by a four-RBI effort.
Meanwhile, five pitchers combined to register 13 strikeouts. Sophomore reliever Ben Weber struck out three batters across two scoreless innings to pick up his second win of the season.
Joining Ponder on the CAC’s all-tournament team were junior outfielder Ajay Sczepkowski, junior pitcher Gage Williams and Warner.
“Jon (Ponder) is an exceptional talent and an even better person. He stirs the pot for us offensively," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "He did a great job announcing his presence back into our lineup during this tournament. We certainly marched to the beat of his drum. I’m proud of how our guys stayed focus on the goal (winning the CAC championship) by winning every pitch and every inning, ultimately leading us to win every game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.