LAWRENCEVILLE — The nationally ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team completed a dominating clean sweep of the 2023 Continental Athletic Conference Baseball Championship tournament with a 27-4 victory over Fisher College (Mass.) in Monday’s championship game at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.

The Grizzlies (47-5; ranked No. 4 nationally) scored 60 runs across three straight victories to capture their fourth straight conference tournament championship and seventh title overall.

