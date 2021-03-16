Three Georgia Gwinnett College student-athletes have been honored as Association of Independent Institutions Players of the Week for their strong performances on the baseball and softball diamonds along with the soccer pitch.
Senior goalkeeper Matija Gligorovic was recognized in men’s soccer, while senior Hunter Dollander was honored in baseball and sophomore Alexa Good was saluted in softball.
Gligorovic helped the No. 20-ranked Grizzlies post a pair of shutouts last week in matches at Brewton-Parker College and Middle Georgia State University. The goalkeeper kept MGSU off the scoreboard for 110 minutes during a scoreless draw last Saturday.
The senior from Montenegro picked up a victory against Brewton-Parker by playing 84 minutes in front of the GGC goal in a 5-0 road win last Thursday.
Dollander was once again fantastic on the mound for the nationally ranked Grizzlies, tossing a shutout in the opener of last Saturday’s doubleheader against Cleary University (Mich.). The right-handed pitcher struck out seven batters, allowed seven hits and walked only two batters in the 13-0 seven-inning victory.
The victory moved the Evans, Georgia, native atop the program’s all-time victory mark with 20 career mound triumphs. The senior has a 20-2 record and 175 strikeouts in 37 games and 185 innings.
Meanwhile, Good was outstanding again in the pitching circle for the nationally ranked Grizzlies. She posted a 3-1 record and 0.66 earned run average while having 31 strikeouts across 31.2 innings in six appearances. Opposing batters hit .191 against Good last week.
The Pembroke Pines, Florida, native tossed shutouts in back-to-back appearances against the University of Rio Grande (Ohio) and also picked up a victory against University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) earlier in the week.
This marks the second time this spring that Dollander and Good have earned A.I.I. Player of the Week distinction.
