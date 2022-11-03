Georgia Gwinnett College has been selected as one of the 10 sites to host first- and second-round matches of the 2022 NAIA Men’s Soccer Championship tournament, announced by the national office on Thursday, November 3.
Matches will be played at the Grizzly Soccer Complex on November 17 and November 19.
The 10 tournament host sites were selected by the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship Selection Committee, comprised of head coaches and administrators from across the nation. Selections consider geography, quality of facilities and tournament qualification of teams from the host college.
Two first-round matches are scheduled November 17, with the winners qualifying for the Opening Round championship match November 19. The three teams joining GGC in the tournament will be announced Monday, November 14 by the NAIA national office.
The Opening Round champion will advance to the 64th annual NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship site in Decatur, Alabama, with play scheduled from November 29 through December 5.
This will be the fifth time Georgia Gwinnett College has been selected to host NAIA Opening Round matches. The Grizzlies also hosted postseason play in 2020, 2019, 2017, and 2014, advancing to the NAIA National Championship Tournament site in 2019, 2018 and 2017.
Georgia Gwinnett College (12-1-2) is ranked No. 6 in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll heading into the postseason. The team is the top seed for the Continental Athletic Conference Soccer Championship Tournament, being hosted in Lawrenceville on November 11-12.
