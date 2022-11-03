Forster emotion.jpg

From left, Aleksandar Rajkovic (16), Karim Tmimi (10), James Forster (25) and Gianmaria Fiore (6) celebrate after Forster’s goal in Georgia Gwinnett College's win on Sept. 10, 2022.

 Amani Lawson/GGC Athletics

Georgia Gwinnett College has been selected as one of the 10 sites to host first- and second-round matches of the 2022 NAIA Men’s Soccer Championship tournament, announced by the national office on Thursday, November 3.

Matches will be played at the Grizzly Soccer Complex on November 17 and November 19.

