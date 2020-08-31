Georgia Gwinnett College was selected to host the Association of Independent Institutions men’s and women’s soccer championships, scheduled for April 9-10, 2021.
The Grizzly Soccer Complex will serve as the site of the championship tournament for the fourth consecutive season and sixth time overall.
The A.I.I. followed the NAIA in postponing championship events for fall sports until spring 2021. The A.I.I. champion will automatically qualify for the NAIA national tournament, which will follow. Details about the NAIA tournament will be released later.
The GGC women’s soccer program is a three-time defending A.I.I. champion. Meanwhile, the men’s soccer program has captured five conference titles, including the past two championships.
