Postseason honors continue to pile up for the Georgia Gwinnett College tennis programs with three national awards being presented by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association for the Grizzlies’ championship 2022 season.
Senior Maria Genovese was named the Women’s Tennis Senior Player of the Year while senior Agustin Tamagnone was the Men’s Tennis Most Improved Senior. Head Coach Chase Hodges received the Wilson ITA Women’s National Coach of the Year.
Genovese led the ITA’s NAIA singles and doubles national rankings this past spring after capturing the NAIA doubles national championship at the ITA Cup last fall. She posted a 10-1 record in singles matches and won nine of 11 matches in doubles during her senior season.
Tamagnone enjoyed one of the more decorated seasons in program history during the 2021-22 season. It started by winning individual NAIA singles and doubles national championships at the ITA Cup. He then won all 11 of his singles matches and was a member of the ITA’s No. 1-ranked NAIA doubles team this spring. Tamagnone had a 17-1 record in singles and doubles play to help the GGC win the NAIA team national title this past spring.
Hodges led the GGC women’s team to the NAIA national title, defeating Keiser University (Fla.) 4-0 to complete a 17-0 record for the season. It was the program’s sixth straight national championship. Hodges has earned 23 National Coach of the Year awards, including eight honors by the ITA and 15 national awards from the NAIA. He recently announced a departure from full-time head coaching responsibilities to serve as an advisor with the men’s and women’s tennis programs.
GGC’s 2022 men’s tennis team also won a NAIA championship — its eighth straight national title — to complete the season with a 21-0 record. The men’s tennis program has a 168-match winning streak while the women’s tennis program has won 59 straight dual matches.
