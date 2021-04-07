The top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s and women’s tennis teams have been honored as the NAIA National Team of the Month for March by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association and Universal Tennis Rating.
GGC’s men’s tennis team stands 18-0 on the season and in March set a record for having the longest winning streak in collegiate sports history, defeating University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) for the program’s 138th consecutive victory. The team has followed with wins against NCAA Division III power Emory University and two victories against NAIA No. 16 Blue Mountain College (Miss.).
Meanwhile, the women’s tennis team has posted a 15-0 record, with six dual match victories being added during March. A 7-0 victory came against No. 4 William Carey University (Miss.) on March 12 before sweeping No. 24 Cumberlands by the identical score. The team also registered a 6-1 triumph against No. 9 Indiana Wesleyan University on March 6. Seven freshmen, one sophomore, one junior and one senior make up the team’s talented roster.
