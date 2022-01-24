The 2022 season brings a good news/bad news scenario for the men’s and women’s tennis teams at Georgia Gwinnett College.
In the good news department, the men’s team is riding a 147-match winning streak and has won seven consecutive NAIA national championships; the women’s team has 43 consecutive matches in a row and has captured five of the last six NAIA national crowns. And both teams return virtually intact from 2021, with only a few personnel changes.
The bad news? Everybody on Georgia Gwinnett’s schedule is ready to roll, possessed by defeating the No. 1 team in the country.
“I tell our players that we’re everybody’s Super Bowl match,” said coach Chase Hodges. “That’s the reality of the situation. I’m always harping that we’ve got to be at our best every day. We don’t need to change anything we’ve done, but we just cannot be satisfied and complacent. That’s when you get beat.”
The women's team begins play Wednesday, hosting West Alabama in Lawrenceville and both men’s and women’s teams travel to Greenwood, South Carolina, to face Lander on Thursday.
Hodges is starting his 10th year at Georgia Gwinnett — where he launched the program — and he knows he’s leading the teams to beat. While he’s got big expectations for the season, he turns it down a notch when discussing what he expects once the campaign starts.
“Every year presents new challenges,” he said. “The goal stays the same — we want to defend the title.
"It’s definitely a process, and one thing I’m constantly harping on is we just want to play our best tennis the third week of May. I’m not expecting us to play our best tennis next week, but we want to build up, so we’re peaking at the right time at the national tournament in May.”
The women's team got a foot up on the competition when All-American Maria Genovese opted to take advantage of an extra year in the wake of the COVID pandemic. Hodges said the team will “lean on” Genovese, a super senior, at No. 1 singles and in doubles.
Genovese will be abetted by returners Selina Pichler, Tereza Kopliva, Iryna Lysykh and Eve Siska. The Grizzlies’ roster shows the team with six sophomores, one junior and Genovese.
“We have the majority of our team coming back. We didn’t graduate anyone,” said Hodges. “We have pretty much the exact same team, a very experienced team with a couple of new faces. We should be stronger, maybe even stronger than last year, based off the fact of having the experience of winning a national championship. You kind of expect to do it again — that confidence and belief will be even higher than it has been.”
On the men’s side, Georgia Gwinnett returns most of its starting lineup from a year ago and also has a bit of a “secret weapon” in senior Agustin Tamagnone, who is really not a secret anymore after winning the national singles and doubles titles (with Valentino Caratini) at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup last October.
“He was literally not in our lineup, didn’t make our top six last year,” said Hodges of Tamagnone. “And this fall, out of nowhere, he not only managed to win our regional and be one of our guys to represent us in the individual national tournament, but he also won the national singles tournament for the NAIA and he wasn’t even in our lineup last year… As a coach, you always want to have a guy that breaks through all of a sudden and becomes a phenomenal player. I’ve been doing this a long time and it’s just never happened to me until now.”
Tamagnone’s rise in stature makes the Grizzlies, who have four seniors, three juniors, three sophomores and two freshmen (including North Gwinnett grad Matthew Sloan) on the roster, more formidable.
“(Tamagnone's) mindset was, ‘I’m not going through another season without playing,’” said Hodges. “Other players would be looking to transfer where they could play, but he believed he was good enough to play here and worked his tail off and he’s going to force me to put him in. He’s No. 1 in the country and he’s earned it. He’s definitely going to be in our lineup.”
Hodges also pointed to Caratini, Alex Gurmendi and Matthias Haim (who was the MVP in last year’s NAIA national tournament) as being ready to gun for another national crown.
“We have five of our top six back, so we feel pretty good about that,” said Hodges. “It puts us in position to be extremely experienced. We’ll have some new players in the lineup, so that’s going to change some things. We’re very experienced — this not a rebuild, but more of a reload. We’ve added some pieces to make us even better.”
