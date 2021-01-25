The Georgia Gwinnett College tennis program’s first challenge heading into the spring season was simple — get its players back on campus.
That mission was trickier than usual in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, and even more of a process for the Grizzlies, whose roster is full of international players whose travel to Lawrenceville featured more plane trips than car rides.
“We have 11 men’s players and 10 women’s players, so 21 student-athletes, and the majority of those athletes are internationals,” GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. “Just getting them back to the United States and properly quarantined and getting them to the point where we can actually have a team practice has been a process, but we’ve cleared that hurdle. … We’re looking forward to the men and women playing at the same time (Thursday) against Lander and getting this 2021 season going.”
A pandemic won’t keep Hodges’ teams from their usual expectation of winning national championships.
The women’s team, which went 11-0 in the COVID-shortened 2020 spring season, has won four straight NAIA national titles, as well as five in its young history. The men, winners of six consecutive national championships, went 14-0 before the 2020 spring season was halted and upped their winning streak to 123 matches.
The men haven’t lost since the 2015 season.
“Every time you step out there, you better be ready to play because trust me the opposition is,” Hodges said of the winning streak. “We’ve just got to make sure we’re ready. My job as head coach is to be prepared for every match we step out there. … At this point, there are a lot of teams in my opinion (who can win a national title). I really feel COVID kind of closed the gap honestly, and allowed a lot of teams to reload and reset. Now I think there are a handful of teams that could win this thing. That’s definitely the goal for us every year. But I think it’s going to be even more challenging this year.”
Both GGC teams have a busy spring season, but they don’t have to leave their Lawrenceville facility. Every regular-season match — 20 for the women and 18 for the men — will be at the GGC campus. The slate includes three invitational events, beginning with the Feb. 19-21 Grizzly Invitational, which is followed by the Grizzly Spring Challenge (March 9-11) and the Grizzly Spring Break Challenge (March 19-21).
Those matches are preparation for the season-ending NAIA National Championships, set for May 18-22 in Mobile, Ala.
The GGC women enter the spring after a successful fall season of individual play, highlighted by junior Maria Genovese’s NAIA singles national championship at the 2020 ITA Oracle Cup.
“We need (Genovese) to lead by example and pick up wins for us all season at that No. 1 spot, which we feel she is more than capable of doing,” Hodges said of the Texan.
The men’s team also brings back proven talent with players like Valentino Caratini (from Argentina), Federico Bonacia (Italy) and Jose Dugo (Spain).
“Unlike years past, we’ve got a flurry of guys competing for that one spot,” Hodges said. “We really don’t have a guy that I can sit here and say, ‘He’s going to play 1. He’s the guy.’ We’re in the process of figuring that out. Valentino Caratini, a national singles finalist, is ready to potentially move into that role as the guy on our team. We’ll see how that plays out. He’s ready to kind of step up to the challenge.”
The Grizzlies’ lineups will feature some newcomers along with the experienced players, and all of those expected to play this spring made it back to the GGC campus and are ready for a title push.
“We’ve got our full team. We’re at full strength on both the men’s and women’s side,” Hodges said. “Based off our rosters, we’ve got a really talented team on both sides. I think we’ve set ourselves up to be really successful regardless of the COVID situation. Our players are just ready to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.