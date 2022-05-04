The Georgia Gwinnett College men's and women’s tennis teams earned the No. 1 seeds for the upcoming 2022 NAIA National Championships from May 17-21 at the Mobile Tennis Center in Mobile, Ala.
The tournament seedings and bracket were announced Wednesday, May 4, by the NAIA office.
The GGC women (13-0) are scheduled to open the national tournament on Wednesday, May 18, at 2 p.m. against the winner of Tuesday’s opening-round match between No. 16 seed Ave Maria University (Fla.) and No. 17 seed University of Saint Katherine (Calif.).
GGC enters the postseason with a 55-match winning streak and 27-1 all-time record in NAIA national championship play. The 2021 women's team defeated Keiser University (Fla.) 4-2 for last year’s national title.
The seven-time defending NAIA national champion Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team is scheduled to open the tournament on Wednesday, May 18, at 10 a.m. against the winner of Tuesday’s opening-round match between No. 16 seed Cumberland University (Tenn.) and No. 17 seed Ave Maria University (Fla.).
GGC (17-0) enters the postseason with a 164-match winning streak. The men's team has a 28-0 all-time record in national championship play and defeated Keiser University (Fla.) 4-1 for the 2021 national title.
The 2022 NAIA national championship match is scheduled on Saturday, May 21.
