As they head into the NAIA National Championships, which begin Wednesday in Mobile, Alabama, the men’s and women’s tennis teams at Georgia Gwinnett College are peaking at the right time in their favorite kind of environment. 

Both squads are No. 2 seeds and both have first-round byes in their respective brackets. The men (18-1) will play the winner between No. 15 St. Thomas University (Fla.) and No. 18 Grace College (Ind.), and the women (17-1) will square off against the winner between Loyola University (La.) and Holy Cross College (Ind.).

