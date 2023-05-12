As they head into the NAIA National Championships, which begin Wednesday in Mobile, Alabama, the men’s and women’s tennis teams at Georgia Gwinnett College are peaking at the right time in their favorite kind of environment.
Both squads are No. 2 seeds and both have first-round byes in their respective brackets. The men (18-1) will play the winner between No. 15 St. Thomas University (Fla.) and No. 18 Grace College (Ind.), and the women (17-1) will square off against the winner between Loyola University (La.) and Holy Cross College (Ind.).
The GGC women, making their ninth national championship trip, have won seven national titles, including six in a row. The GGC men are also in the national tournament for ninth time and have won eight consecutive NAIA championships.
First-year coach Hannah Keeling (she was a GGC assistant coach from 2018 to 2020) doesn’t think that the program’s weighty history at nationals places any additional pressure on the individual players.
“I call it a privilege to be in that position,” said Keeling. “It’s part of the expectation if you play at Georgia Gwinnett. So we’ve got a positive outlook on it and it’s a privilege to play for a national championship. More than anything, it adds more excitement going into the postseason.
“It’s important how we carry ourselves and represent Georgia Gwinnett from start to finish. We’re going to compete exactly the same way, no matter who we play. At nationals, each match is really important.”
She’s also not concerned that the Grizzlies aren’t designated as the No. 1 seed on the men’s or the women’s side. Those honors go to No. 1 Keiser (Fla.), which handed GGC its only losses — and its first defeats in a combined 12 years and 236 matches — back in February at the NAIA National Indoor Championships in Overland Park, Kansas.
“(Seeding) really doesn’t matter for us going into the tournament,” she said. “We haven’t lost a match in the regular season after the indoor championships and that’s extremely positive. I think we’re exactly where we want to be going into the postseason.”
When the Keiser men took a 4-3 victory over GGC on Feb. 5, it was the program’s first loss since April 2015, a 173-match winning streak. When the Grizzlies fell 4-3 to the Keiser women on that same day, they sustained their first setback since March 2016, a 63-match streak.
But Keeling is happy to relate that both teams responded to the disappointing losses in a positive fashion the rest of the way, with both squads entering nationals on 13-match winning streaks. The men and women have also recorded nine shutouts apiece since their showdown with Keiser.
“It was a preseason indoor event and it was not the result we wanted at the start of the season, but we know as a team that nationals is the most important part of the year for us,” she said. “We had no other option than to turn it into a positive. If anything, it’s made the teams hungrier, which I think is real important. I’m really proud of how they handled themselves this season.”
Both the men’s and women’s teams will be led by veteran players who know their way under the national spotlight. For the men, Alex Gurmendi will be playing in his fourth national tournament and is 14-1 in singles and 16-0 in doubles play. Other seniors providing leadership include Jose Dugo (1-0 in singles and 6-4 in doubles) and Federico Bonacia (2-1 in singles and 9-1 in doubles).
For the women, Keeling will look to senior Tereza Koplova (4-4 in singles, 6-2 in doubles), and juniors Stephanie Fernandez (15-0 in singles and 12-1 in doubles), Eva Siska (3-0 in singles) and Iryna Lysykh (11-2 in singles and 10-1 in doubles).
Keeling has plenty of confidence in her seasoned players and likes the spunk of players who aren’t as experienced.
“They’re channeling their hunger and showing their emotions in a positive way,” she said. “They’re so hungry to win a national championship. It’s a team effort and everybody will have to be on the same page in order to get the job done. It takes the whole team firing to be really positive.”
