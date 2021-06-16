The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s and women’s tennis teams have earned NAIA regional awards from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, the organization announced Wednesday.
Head coach Chase Hodges was named the South Regional Wilson ITA Coach of the Year for men’s and women’s tennis, while Robert McAdoo earned the regional women’s tennis ITA Assistant Coach of the Year honor.
Among players, juniors Maria Genovese and Valentino Caratini earned the region’s Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship award among women’s and men’s tennis student-athletes.
Freshman Iryna Lysykh was the South’s ITA Women’s Rookie of the Year.
Georgia Gwinnett College also received the ITA Community Service award among men’s and women’s tennis teams across the south region.
This regional recognition makes all award winners eligible for ITA NAIA national awards, scheduled to be announced June 23.
Both Georgia Gwinnett College tennis teams captured NAIA national championships this spring, increasing the program’s total to 13 national titles since 2014. The men’s tennis team has won seven straight national titles, while the women’s tennis program has won six championships and five straight titles.
The teams also feature lengthy winning streaks. The men’s program has the nation’s longest streak in collegiate sports history with 147 consecutive victories. Meanwhile, the women’s tennis team has strung together 42 straight wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.